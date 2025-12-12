UAE, Gabon strengthen trade, investment ties

LIBREVILLE, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, made a high-level visit to Gabon, where he met with President General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema and conveyed the greetings of the UAE’s leadership, wishing the Gabonese people peace and prosperity.

During his visit, Al Zeyoudi discussed opportunities for increased economic collaboration between the two countries. Accompanied by Salem Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Gabon, Al Zeyoudi also engaged with various ministers to drive increased collaboration in key sectors such as energy, mining, logistics, and digitalisation.

As part of the visit to Gabon, Al Zeyoudi met various Gabonese government ministers, including Gilles Nembe, Minister of Mining and Energy; Louise Mvono, Minister of Petroleum and Planning; and Arthur Lemami, Director of Cabinet for the President.

The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade with Gabon reached US$238.1 million during the first nine months of 2025, reflecting a significant 36.9 percent increase from the same period in 2023. This positive trend underscores the potential for deeper economic engagement and highlights the ongoing efforts to strengthen trade ties between the two nations.

During his visit, Al Zeyoudi said, “This visit reflects the UAE’s strong commitment to enhancing its partnership with Gabon. We are optimistic about the collaborative opportunities that will benefit both our countries and foster sustainable economic growth.”

Throughout the discussions, both sides focused on enhancing economic cooperation and exploring opportunities to increase trade and investment flows. The talks also aimed to identify new prospects for increased private sector collaboration, in alignment with the UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) programme which leverages trade and investment to drive business growth.

With five African countries having already concluded CEPA trade deals with the UAE, and one currently in force, the UAE is actively working to further expand its free trade programme across the continent.

As the discussions concluded, both the UAE and Gabon expressed enthusiasm for potential agreements and initiatives that will further enhance bilateral trade and investment.

The UAE is committed to strengthening its ties with Africa, recognising the continent’s significant potential for economic advancement. In 2024, the UAE’s non-oil trade with African nations reached US$S112 billion, marking a substantial increase of 34 percent compared to the previous year. As a leading investor in the region, the UAE has invested over US$110 billion in Africa between 2019 and 2024, reflecting its dedication to mutually beneficial development partnerships.

Through continued collaboration and shared initiatives, the UAE aims to support sustainable economic growth and development across the continent.