Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships initiative opens registration for academic programmes in AI, Economics

DUBAI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships initiative announced the opening of registration for its academic programmes starting in March 2026, in cooperation with a select group of leading regional and international universities and academic institutions.

The initiative aims to strengthen the readiness of the UAE Government for the coming decade by preparing qualified government professionals capable of meeting future requirements, leading economic growth, advancing digital transformation, and formulating knowledge-based and innovation-driven public policy.

The initiative’s first project comprises scholarships for a Master’s degree in Economic and Public Policy, and a Master’s degree in Artificial Intelligence in the Government Sector.

Registration is available through the website www.mbrgs.ae, with 28th December 2025 set as the deadline.

The initiative offers the Master’s degree in Applied Artificial Intelligence, developed in cooperation with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), which is ranked among the top 20 universities worldwide in the field of AI.

A first of its kind designed exclusively for government professionals, the programme combines advanced academic study with practical application, including intensive laboratory work, hackathons, lectures by visiting experts and sector-related skills development. Most sessions will be held in the evenings and on weekends at the MBZUAI campus in Abu Dhabi. The study will begin in March 2026 and continue for 24 months.

Participants in this programme will acquire practical skills to design sustainable AI solutions, develop initiatives based on advanced technologies, enhance capabilities in data analysis, critical thinking and complex problem-solving, apply AI across industry, research and development and key government entities, and lead multidisciplinary teams.

They will also benefit from MBZUAI’s research environment and academic network.

MBRGS further announced the Master of Science in Economics programme, developed in cooperation with New York University Abu Dhabi and offered under the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships initiative.

The study will begin in March 2026 for a duration of 18 months, in addition to seven weeks of preparatory courses. The programme offers participants the opportunity to learn from world-class faculty and combines theoretical foundations with applied projects and practical coursework. It begins with preparatory modules designed according to the needs of each student cohort.

The programme enables participants to develop advanced analytical and quantitative skills to understand complex economic issues, translate economic theory into practice through applied courses and a supervised capstone project, strengthen critical thinking and effective communication, and gain a global perspective through the New York University academic network.

Registration has also opened for the Oxford Executive Diploma in Artificial Intelligence for Business, developed in cooperation with the University of Oxford Saïd Business School. The study will commence in March 2026 for a duration of one year.

The programme includes new components designed exclusively for the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships initiative to support government professionals. It enables participants to develop the skills needed to translate artificial intelligence into strategic value through four intensive modules delivered in Oxford and Dubai.

The programme links innovation in artificial intelligence with business transformation and offers a flexible, part-time format tailored for senior executives and experienced professionals.

Participants will gain a deeper understanding of the foundations of AI, its capabilities and limitations, develop the skills to translate AI concepts into actionable strategies across sectors, and adopt a responsible and ethical approach to data-driven decision-making. They will also join a global network of senior leaders and Oxford graduates who are contributing to the future of AI in business.

The first project under the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships initiative aims to empower promising national talent across government entities in the UAE by enabling them to enrol in advanced academic programmes developed in cooperation with leading global universities recognised for their excellence in designing, managing and innovating economic strategies, international policy and AI in the government sector.

The universities have been selected based on the latest global rankings for 2026 and their record of academic distinction.