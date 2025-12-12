Seventh Abu Dhabi Marathon kicks off tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The seventh edition of the Abu Dhabi Marathon will take place tomorrow, Saturday, 13th December, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and sponsored by ADNOC, with strong participation from elite international athletes, professional runners and members of the community. The event aims to promote sport and encourage healthy, active lifestyles.

The Elite Marathon race, covering 42.195 kilometres, will start at 05:45, followed by age-group races and the two-runner relay at 06:00 from Zayed Sports City. The route passes major landmarks including Capital Gate, ADNOC Headquarters, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Qasr Al Hosn and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, before finishing at Zayed Sports City. The 10-kilometre race begins at 06:15, while the 5-kilometre and 2.5-kilometre races start at 06:00.

The total prize fund exceeds US$300,000, with the Elite Marathon winners in both the men’s and women’s categories receiving US$50,000 each. Winners in the wheelchair category will receive US$3,150, alongside prizes for second and third places and awards for the 10-kilometre race.

The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon Village will open on race day from 05:00 to 13:00 at the park behind ADNOC Headquarters, featuring sponsor pavilions, fitness and yoga sessions, sports activities, children’s zones and live entertainment.

A press conference for elite runners was held on 11th December at the Marathon Village, attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Director of International Events at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, along with senior council and ADNOC officials.

The women’s elite field includes Kenyan Katherine Amanang’oli, the 2024 Abu Dhabi Marathon champion, Kenyan Sandra Toy and Eritrean runner Dolchi Tekleghirgish. The men’s elite race features Kenyan Eric Keptanoy, Turkish runner Kaan Ozbilin and Kenyan Mike Boit.

Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Events at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, praised the partnership with ADNOC, saying it has delivered a world-class marathon that reflects the UAE’s values and strengthens its position on the global sports calendar. Saif Al Falahi of ADNOC said the marathon represents a celebration of community, fitness and resilience.

The Abu Dhabi Marathon 2025 is sponsored by ADNOC, Nike, Tadweer, National Health Insurance Company – Daman, Burjeel Medical City, Vitamin Well, Al Ain Water, Al Masaood Automobiles, Barakat, Fulville, Steigen, Marutin, Filipino Times and Abu Dhabi Sports Channel.