Pope Leo XIV receives jury of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2026

VATICAN CITY, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, head of the Catholic Church, met yesterday at the Vatican with the jury of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2026, and discussed with its members the urgent need to take practical steps to promote the principles of human fraternity, and the role played by the award in demonstrating that “every human being and every religion is called to promote fraternity.”

During the meeting, the founding moment of the award was recalled following the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by the late His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders.

In this context, the Pope affirmed that the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity embodies the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He expressed his pleasure at meeting the members of the jury, saying that "they place their talents, vision and moral convictions at the noble service of human fraternity.”

The jury of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity — an independent global award that honours individuals and organisations working to entrench the values of human fraternity and achieve qualitative transformations towards peaceful coexistence — convenes in Rome as part of the annual tradition whereby the jury holds its meetings in one or more cities around the world.

The jury of the award, in its seventh edition for 2026, includes: Charles Michel, former President of the European Council and former Prime Minister of Belgium; Moussa Faki Mahamat, former Chairperson of the African Union Commission and former Prime Minister of Chad; Catherine Russell, Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan; His Eminence Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education at the Holy See; and Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.Mohamed Abdelsalam said the meeting reaffirmed the shared conviction that the award has become a global platform serving humanity and promoting fraternity at a time of major global challenges. Catherine Russell said the meeting underscored priorities such as protecting vulnerable groups, especially children, and building bridges in a divided world.

Cardinal Tolentino highlighted the Holy See’s commitment to the values of the Document on Human Fraternity, while Charles Michel said the meeting reaffirmed the importance of dialogue, cooperation and mutual understanding. Moussa Faki Mahamat described the discussion as a reaffirmation of shared commitment to peace and human dignity, and Saida Mirziyoyeva said it renewed faith in a future rooted in compassion and inclusion.

Following the meeting, the jury reviewed nominations for the 2026 edition. The selected honouree or honourees will receive a prize of US$1 million and will be honoured in Abu Dhabi on 4th February 2026, marking the International Day of Human Fraternity.

Earlier, the jury held meetings in Cairo with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar as part of its programme to review nominations and engage with religious and cultural institutions.