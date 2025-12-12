Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre inaugurates 'Boundless Plains' exhibition

ABU DHABI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre inaugurated the travelling photographic exhibition Boundless Plains, organised in collaboration with the Australian Embassy in the UAE and the Islamic Museum of Australia, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of UAE–Australia relations.

The opening was attended by Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Centre; Ridwaan Jadwat, Ambassador of Australia to the UAE; Azmeena Hussain, Chair of the Board of the Islamic Museum of Australia; and Moustafa Fahour, Founder of the Museum. The exhibition will remain open for two months.

Boundless Plains presents the history of Muslims in Australia from its earliest beginnings, highlighting the individuals and communities who enriched the country’s diverse cultural landscape. The narrative extends from the records of Indigenous communities in the far north—particularly Arnhem Land—through the inland towns where the cameleers settled, and continues to the establishment of the first mosques and the contributions of Muslim migrants to Australia’s economic and social life throughout the twentieth century.

On this occasion, Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, said, “This initiative reflects the Centre’s ongoing efforts to support the UAE’s vision of building bridges of cultural engagement among nations and strengthening its position as a global platform for cultural dialogue. By hosting this exhibition, the Centre continues its pioneering role in promoting the values of tolerance and openness, and in highlighting global cultural diversity, offering visitors a rich experience grounded in human interaction.”

Ridwaan Jadwat, Ambassador of Australia to the UAE, stated, “This exhibition marks fifty years of relations between the UAE and Australia. Australia maintains deep historical and cultural ties with Muslim communities, and presenting this exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre reflects this connection. The stories displayed document interactions that span centuries, and showcase how more than one million Muslims in Australia contribute to the richness and prosperity of society.”

Hosted in the Dome of Peace , Boundless Plains offers visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque the opportunity to view twenty photographs and a documentary film produced during a field expedition led by the Museum. The exhibition highlights the dimensions of civilisational exchange and the impact of cultural diversity in shaping contemporary Australian identity.

The experience is further enriched by a visit to the Light & Peace Museum, which presents a comprehensive overview of Islamic civilisation and its intellectual and artistic heritage through rare artefacts and interactive displays employing advanced technologies. Visitors may also explore the Diya, a 360-degree multisensory immersive experience that uses light and sound to offer an inspiring journey.