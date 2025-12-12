Ministry of Culture organises workshop on ‘Geographical Indications System for National Products’

ABU DHABI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Culture organised an introductory workshop on the ‘Geographical Indications (GI) system for national products’ in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

The workshop aligns with the UAE’s broader efforts to safeguard cultural heritage and enhance the economic value of national products through their registration in the approved Geographical Indications system. This initiative aims to protect Emirati products legally, preserve their authenticity, and strengthen their distinction in both local and international markets.

The session was attended by representatives from various entities that support artisans and entrepreneurs.

A Geographical Indication (GI) is a label given to products that possess qualities or characteristics inherently linked to their place of origin. The system is an important legal and economic mechanism for protecting the identity of local products while also increasing their market value. Notable examples in the UAE include Hatta Honey, Al Dhafra Dabbas Dates, RAK Ceramics, and Al Khoos (palm-frond weaving).

Mubarak Al Nakhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, said, “The ‘National Project for the Protection of Geographically Defined Products’ represents a significant milestone in the UAE's efforts to develop a creative economy rooted in cultural identity. Beyond safeguarding products, the project establishes an integrated framework that highlights the distinctive features of the country's diverse regions. More importantly, it supports artisans and creators through a legislative and operational ecosystem that enables them to fully leverage their intellectual property rights and expand their access to local and global markets.”

Al Nakhi added, “Our collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and WIPO further underscores the UAE’s commitment to establishing a leading international model for safeguarding cultural and intellectual assets. The initiative aims to enhance the competitiveness of Emirati products, unlock new opportunities for creative industries and entrepreneurs, and position these products as globally recognised symbols of quality and national identity.”

Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Intellectual Property Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, said that the Ministry is committed to enhancing the added value of national Geographical Indications, having launched the ‘National Geographical Indication Registration System,’ which marks a major milestone in advancing the UAE’s intellectual property framework. "This system establishes a comprehensive national mechanism to protect products linked to their geographical origin, preserve their authentic identity, and raise awareness of their cultural and economic importance—ultimately strengthening their market value and reinforcing their presence in regional and international markets.”

He added that organising this workshop represents an important step in raising awareness of the significance of Geographical Indications and its role in empowering producers and artisans. It introduces them to registration processes, protection requirements, and the economic advantages the system offers in building more competitive and sustainable value chains.

Dr. Al Muaini further noted that Geographical Indications are a key category of trademark that reflect the close relationship between a product’s quality, reputation, and unique characteristics and the geographical environment from which it originates. They enable entrepreneurs to maximise the value of their products locally and globally. The Ministry, in collaboration with its partners, continues to expand the registration of eligible national products and assess new items for future inclusion. This effort supports the competitiveness of Emirati products and reinforces the UAE’s position as a regional leader in intellectual property protection and the development of creative industries.

The workshop reviewed the project’s objectives, emphasising its role in raising awareness about the protection of national products. It highlighted the importance of leveraging these items as cultural and economic assets to contribute to strengthening national value chains, generating opportunities for creators and artisans, and expanding marketing and export channels in support of the creative economy. Participants also explored global best practices in Geographical Indications, registration processes, and protective legislation, as well as successful international models and their potential application within the UAE.

In May, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism introduced the ‘Geographical Indications (GI) system for national products, the first national service of its kind. The system safeguards Emirati products distinguished by their unique geographical origins, aiming to enhance the intellectual property protection framework while broadening the global presence of Emirati industries.