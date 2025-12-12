Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Thailand on 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations

ABU DHABI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have sent congratulatory cables to Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the friendly Kingdom of Thailand.