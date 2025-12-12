UAE hosts 43rd meeting of High Level Panel for Sustainable Ocean Economy

ABU DHABI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates hosted the 43rd meeting of the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy (Ocean Panel), marking the first time this global gathering has convened in the UAE since the country joined the panel.

This meeting in Abu Dhabi reflects the UAE’s leadership in nature conservation and continued support for international efforts to protect nature and the oceans, and to strengthen global cooperation for a sustainable future.

Over the course of the three-day meeting, representatives from 15 member countries met in Abu Dhabi to advance shared commitments to sustainable ocean management and deepen international cooperation for the health and resilience of the world’s oceans.

The meeting was co-chaired by Special Envoy Georg Børsting of Norway and Ambassador Ilana Seid of Palau, and hosted by Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, UAE President’s Sherpa to the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, and Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Nature. The gathering is part of the UAE’s broader efforts to strengthen international collaboration to protect the oceans and the natural environment.

During the meeting, Al Mubarak shared updates on the UAE’s National Ocean Panel, which was launched earlier this year at the UN General Assembly and was formally initiated as a whole-of-government effort in November.

Welcoming members, Razan Al Mubarak said, “The UAE is a proud member of the Ocean Panel family and honoured to welcome representatives of the Ocean Panel to Abu Dhabi. Our country’s heritage and identity have long been shaped by the sea, and this deep connection continues to guide our commitment to ocean stewardship. In line with the shared ambitions of the Panel, we are aligning national efforts with the collective vision for 100 percent sustainable ocean management. We value the partnership of all member countries as we work together to secure a healthy ocean for future generations.”

For his part, Special Envoy Georg Børsting added, “We are grateful to the UAE for hosting this meeting and for its strong engagement within the Ocean Panel. Holding this gathering in Abu Dhabi, shortly after the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress, underscores the UAE’s growing leadership in global efforts to protect the ocean. The collaboration demonstrated during the meeting provides important momentum as the Panel works toward the shared goal of 100% sustainable ocean management.”

Throughout the meeting, participants reflected on global developments following the IUCN World Conservation Congress and COP30, recognising the increasing importance of the ocean in addressing climate resilience, food security, and sustainable development. Delegates shared perspectives on strengthening scientific collaboration, enhancing knowledge exchange, and supporting national implementation efforts.

The meeting concluded by reaffirming the Panel’s commitment to coordinated action, multilateral cooperation and sustained leadership to protect the ocean. Representatives commended the UAE’s engagement and its ongoing contributions to global efforts dedicated to safeguarding the health of the ocean.