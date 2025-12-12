Nahyan bin Mubarak heads UAE delegation to Peace and Trust Forum and Conference 2025 in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, headed the delegation of the United Arab Emirates participating in the Peace and Trust Forum and Conference 2025, held in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat.

The conference was organised by the Government of Turkmenistan in cooperation with the United Nations.

The forum and conference are being held in the context of the United Nations General Assembly’s proclamation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust, pursuant to relevant UN resolutions, and in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, first adopted on 12th December 1995 and subsequently reaffirmed through several United Nations General Assembly resolutions.

The conference featured an opening plenary session entitled “Peace and Trust: Unity of Goals for a Sustainable Future”, serving as a key platform to discuss the importance of strengthening mutual trust and international cooperation in support of global peace and security. This was followed by three thematic sessions addressing neutrality, peace and trust as a foundation for sustainable international cooperation; the relationship between peace and sustainable development; and the culture of peace and dialogue, including the role of education, youth, and humanitarian cooperation in fostering global stability.

Participants, including representatives of states as well as international and regional organisations, discussed ways to deepen international dialogue on the role of neutrality, trust, and cooperation as essential pillars for maintaining sustainable peace and security, strengthening multilateral partnerships, and building bridges of understanding among nations, in light of accelerating global challenges.

Accompanying Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan during the conference were Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and Ahmed Al-Hameli, Ambassador of the UAE to Turkmenistan.

The conference is set to conclude with the adoption of a final document outlining a range of visions and practical proposals to promote the values of peace and trust at the international level, in addition to presenting initiatives and ideas for future international events aimed at further embedding these principles and enhancing global cooperation.

The UAE’s participation in this international forum reflects the country’s steadfast commitment, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to supporting international efforts to promote a culture of peace, strengthen trust, and advance dialogue and cooperation for a more stable and prosperous future for the global community.