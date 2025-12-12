Mohammed bin Hamad Leadership Development Program holds leadership session

DUBAI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its ongoing mission to build and enhance the leadership capabilities of its participants, and within the “Session with a Leader” pillar, the Mohammed bin Hamad Leadership Development Program conducted a distinguished leadership session delivered by Lt. General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai).

During the session, he presented key insights from his leadership and professional journey, highlighting the pivotal milestones that shaped his vision of institutional work.

The session was held at the GDRFA Dubai headquarters, in the presence of Dr. Ali bin Naye’ Al Teneiji, Director of the Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi Council, and Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government.

The gathering reflects the programme’s commitment to fostering direct engagement between participants and prominent national leaders, enabling the transfer of practical experience and accumulated knowledge.

During the session, Lt. General Mohammed Al Marri discussed the defining stages of his leadership career, his methodology for enhancing team effectiveness and decision-making, and the importance of foresight in developing systems and services.

He also emphasised the role of institutional values and innovation in strengthening government performance and achieving organisational excellence, sharing a set of lessons learned that have guided key transformational initiatives within GDRFA Dubai.

For his part, Dr. Ali bin Naye’ Al Teneiji affirmed that, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, leadership sessions hold a central position within the program due to their significant impact in enriching participants’ knowledge and bridging the gap between theory and practice. He praised the inspiring leadership insights and distinguished national experience presented by Lt. General Al Marri, which reflect an advanced and successful model of government leadership.

Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri stated, “The pivotal role that specialised leadership programs play in supplying the government sector with qualified national talent aligns with our mission to enhance government excellence and develop leadership skills capable of shaping a more advanced and efficient future.”

He added, “We take pride in our partnership with the Mohammed bin Hamad Leadership Development Program to deliver an executive educational program that prepares leaders capable of addressing future challenges, through an innovative training methodology that reflects the highest academic and professional standards. Direct engagement with seasoned leaders offers participants ‘living knowledge’ that cannot be found in books, helping shape their character to become positive change-makers aligned with the UAE’s ambitious vision.”

For his part, Lt. General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri emphasised that investing in young leaders is a fundamental pillar of government development, noting that institutional success begins with preparing teams that possess a clear vision, strong values, and the ability to make effective decisions.

He said, “Supporting leadership development programs reflects the UAE’s commitment to empowering national talent and strengthening their readiness to lead future projects. We take pride in sharing our experience with our youth, for they are the foundation upon which institutional development and transformation are built.”

Participants expressed their appreciation for the session, noting that it provided valuable insights that enriched their learning journey and deepened their understanding of effective leadership and institutional work. The session aligns with the program’s objectives to prepare a generation capable of leading strategic and transformational projects and enhancing the readiness of Fujairah’s youth, in line with the vision of the UAE leadership to empower national competencies and shape the future.