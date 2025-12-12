BRIDGE, Zayed Authority for People of Determination launch national media empowerment programme

ABU DHABI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The BRIDGE Summit announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination to launch a pioneering national programme aimed at empowering people of determination in the media sector.

The programme will focus on developing specialised training pathways, producing innovative media tools and launching storytelling initiatives led by people of determination themselves.

The cooperation reflects a shared vision to strengthen the inclusion of people of determination in the media industry by establishing an integrated ecosystem for qualification, development and the creation of real employment opportunities, in line with the highest professional standards and the UAE’s objectives of building an inclusive and cohesive society.

The agreement includes the adoption of a governance model featuring a joint high-level steering committee chaired by the National Media Office, with the participation of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination and relevant entities. The committee will approve plans, review performance and ensure the sustainability of initiatives.

A joint operations team will also be formed to manage training, develop content, oversee media projects and expand employment opportunities, alongside an annual evaluation to measure impact and graduate outcomes.

The programme aims to prepare a new generation of media professionals from people of determination through advanced training tracks covering presenters, reporters, writers, performers and editors, in addition to production, directing, audio technologies and media writing.

The cooperation also includes producing diverse media tools and launching storytelling initiatives to enable people of determination to lead content creation and expand their presence in national media.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman, BRIDGE, said the launch of the programme extends the UAE’s vision that places empowerment at the heart of building an inclusive society and positions people of determination at the centre of its humanitarian and development project, recognising them as a capable force for creativity and impact.

He said the cooperation between BRIDGE and the Zayed Authority for People of Determination reflects a firm belief that media is the bridge connecting talent with opportunity.

He noted that the partnership establishes a sustainable training platform aimed at graduating professional media cadres capable of producing high-quality content, including television and radio programmes, short films, podcasts and media reports.

Dr. Al Kaabi added that the initiative is not only about producing media professionals, but about nurturing ambassadors of empowerment and opinion leaders capable of telling their own stories, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global destination for innovation and inclusivity across sectors.

Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Director-General of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said the agreement represents a key milestone in empowering people of determination in the UAE and reflects the leadership’s commitment to reinforcing their role as active partners across all sectors, particularly media, which plays a vital role in shaping awareness and strengthening national identity.

He said the cooperation with Bridge embodies a shared vision centred on creating real opportunities and enabling people of determination to become influential contributors to national awareness.

He noted that the programme includes the establishment of a media academy for people of determination with annual training tracks, graduating no fewer than 10 trainees per cohort, alongside providing tangible employment opportunities across various media channels and platforms.

Al Humaidan added that the organisation is placing its expertise and experience at the service of this national project, which goes beyond training to practical empowerment, enabling participants to move from learning to production and active contribution to the media sector.

The academy will work to build a professional generation capable of competing and producing content that inspires society and reflects their experiences and aspirations.

He said the programme will contribute to enhancing the UAE’s global image by producing innovative media stories that reflect its leadership and empowerment approach, while supporting national platforms with high-quality content produced by people of determination. This includes short films, national publications, reports and television episodes provided to the National Media Office, affirming that the national media empowerment programme represents a qualitative addition to the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support and empower people of determination.