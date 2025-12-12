UAE Food Bank honours strategic partners, contributors, volunteers at its 2025 annual ceremony

DUBAI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees and Supreme Chairperson of the UAE Food Bank, the UAE Food Bank convened its Annual Ceremony for 2025.

The event celebrated a wide group of strategic partners, contributors, and volunteers whose participation continues to underpin the Bank’s humanitarian mandate.

Held at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, the ceremony took place in the presence of Marwan Ahmad bin Ghalita, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, members of the Board, representatives of government and semi-government entities, private-sector partners, volunteer teams, and supporting organisations.

The ceremony honoured 67 entities that played a pivotal role in supporting the Bank’s programmes and initiatives throughout the year. Honourees included 37 recipients of the Endowment Mark, partners and donors from various sectors, individual and institutional volunteers, former institutional teams, and several influencers who helped amplify the Bank’s mission.

The event reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to cultivating purposeful partnerships that sustain and expand its impact locally and internationally.

Marwan Ahmad bin Ghalita emphasised that the Bank’s achievements reflect the UAE’s longstanding commitment to advancing humanitarian work and initiatives that uphold human dignity and improve quality of life. He noted that strong collaboration between partners and volunteers has enabled the Bank to broaden its operations and achieve tangible progress in delivering food to beneficiaries, reducing waste, and supporting environmental sustainability.

“The collective efforts of all participating entities epitomise the values of solidarity and compassion that distinguish the UAE. We reaffirm our commitment to launching initiatives that strengthen the Bank’s role as one of the nation’s leading institutions dedicated to food preservation, reducing waste, and enhancing food security,” he added.

Manal Obaid bin Yaroof, Head of the Executive Team of the UAE Food Bank, added, “The support of our partners and volunteers is at the heart of our success. They are the backbone that has enabled us to expand our humanitarian impact and enhance our programmes year after year. In 2025, we focused on increasing the efficiency of surplus-food preservation and distribution and expanding our collaborations to ensure safe and sustainable access to food for beneficiaries. We remain committed to strengthening our systems and activating high-value partnerships that advance the Bank’s mission to reduce food waste and reinforce the culture of giving and social responsibility in the UAE.”

During the ceremony, the Bank highlighted notable achievements for 2025. More than 23 million people benefitted from surplus food redistributed in cooperation with food institutions, and the Bank received AED1.1 million in financial donations. Over two million individuals participated in the Bank’s educational and awareness programmes, and the annual work plan featured 20 major initiatives with extensive volunteer engagement.

Additionally, 28 cooperation agreements were signed with local, regional, and international partners, further strengthening the Bank’s operational network. Since its establishment, the Bank has distributed more than 100 million meals, supported by its strategic partners and expanding ecosystem.

In alignment with national efforts to reduce food waste and emissions, the Bank successfully diverted more than 6,275 tonnes of surplus food from landfills in 2025, equivalent to more than 15 million meals. This achievement underscores the Bank’s commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible food-management systems.

These results conclude a year marked by structured programmes and diverse initiatives aimed at increasing public awareness and promoting responsible consumption.

The ceremony concluded with the announcement of the strategic partners, supporting organisations, and volunteer teams that played central roles in advancing the Bank’s mission, reaffirming a shared commitment to strengthening its humanitarian impact in the years ahead.