Victory Team win XCAT World Championship - Dubai Race 1

DUBAI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Victory Team mathematically secured the UIM XCAT Powerboat World Championship title after winning today, Friday, the main race of the Dubai Grand Prix.

The duo Salem Al Adidi and Issa Al Ali claimed victory aboard “Victory 7,” with the team set to complete the remaining competitions and contest the main race on Sunday as the 2025 season champion.

Victory Team shone in the competitions held at Al Nessnass Beach behind Sunset Mall in Jumeirah, Dubai. Al Adidi and Al Ali started steadily aboard “Victory 7,” overtook competitors one after another, and claimed first place in the first main heat, sealing the world title. Victory Team earned 35 points to raise its tally to 165 points, a 39-point lead over the British team, which finished fifth in the race, earned only 18 points, and brought its total to 126 points.

This marks the seventh XCAT world title for Victory Team, following victories in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, and the team’s 27th world title overall across various classes and championships throughout a rich history consistently associated with achievement and excellence.

The winners were crowned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Marine Sports Federation, in the presence of Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; Mohammed Hareb, Executive Director of the Dubai International Marine Sports Club; Khaled bin Desmal, Board Member of the Dubai International Marine Sports Club; Ahmed Ibrahim Al Bloushi, Executive Director of the Fujairah International Marine Sports Club; and Colonel Ahmed Al Adidi, Director of the Ports Police Station at Dubai Police General Headquarters.

As for the race action, Victory Team topped the standings in the first main race after completing the 16 laps in 42:24 minutes. Fujairah Team’s boat No. 96 finished second, 6.38 seconds behind, while Sharjah Team’s boat No. 9 came third, 47.78 seconds back.

Members of Victory Team expressed great happiness with this global achievement. Ahmed Al Smeiti, Director of Sports Teams at the Dubai International Marine Sports Club, confirmed that reclaiming the title—absent from the team’s trophy cabinet since 2017—was the result of teamwork and the combined efforts of all team members, along with determination and resolve to clinch the competition early in the first main heat rather than postponing the outcome to the second.

Salem Al Adidi emphasised that focus and a sense of comfort resulting from good preparation were behind the victory. The team had a clear plan for finishing the race in the best possible way, which allowed them to remain patient during the race, choose the optimal moment to move into the lead, and secure first place.

Issa Al Ali extended his thanks to everyone who supported the team’s journey in this season’s World Championship, which played a key role in reaching the top step of the podium after previously finishing third alongside Al Adidi—underscoring their performance development and growing chemistry.