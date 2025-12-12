Ajman property transactions hit AED2.42 bn in November, up 32%

AJMAN, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Real estate transactions in the Emirate of Ajman totalled 1,552 deals in November, with an overall value of AED2.42 billion, marking a 32% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Engineer Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, said the property market maintained strong momentum in November, driven by rising demand across all property types, reflecting investor confidence and interest in opportunities throughout the emirate.

He added that trading activity amounted to AED1.82 billion across 1,302 transactions. Al Rumaila 2 recorded the highest single sale value at AED 110 million, while the highest sale within real estate development projects was registered in Golf Estate at AED2.75 million.

November also saw 186 mortgage transactions valued at more than AED370.4 million, with Al Nuaimiya 1 posting the highest mortgage value at AED66 million.

Al Muhairi noted that Emirates City topped the list of the most traded major projects, followed by City Towers and Ajman One. Helio 2 led the list of the most traded neighbourhoods, ahead of Helio 1 and Al Zahya.