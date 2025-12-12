UN Chief warns of escalating violations in Golan; calls for extending UNDOF's mandate till June 3

NEW YORK, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep concern over the continued and repeated violations of the 1974 Syrian-Israeli Disengagement Agreement, including ceasefire breaches and the presence of Israeli army forces within the buffer zone, describing them as a clear violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a report to the Security Council, Guterres stressed that any actions contravening the agreement are unacceptable, urging both parties to fully comply with its provisions and refrain from steps that could escalate tensions. He also pointed to the ongoing presence of unauthorised weapons and the flight of drones over the buffer zone.

The Secretary-General called on both sides to strengthen cooperation with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) and to lift restrictions on its movement, warning that the volatile security situation and persistent violations pose risks to the safety of UN personnel.

Guterres recommended extending UNDOF’s mandate for a further six months, until 3 June, underscoring that its continued presence remains vital to maintaining stability in the area.