GCC-EU Macro-economic Dialogue reviews accelerating diversification, enhancement of trade, investment

BRUSSELS, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The 14th GCC-EU Macro-economic Dialogue was held at the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, focusing on economic issues, economic diversification, the enhancement of trade and investment, and advancing a more sustainable green transition.

The GCC General Secretariat delegation was led by Dr Abdulaziz bin Hamad Aluwaisheg, Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Negotiations, while the European side was headed by Annika Eriksgård, Director for International Economic and Financial Relations and Global Governance, with the participation of officials and experts from both sides.

Eriksgård underlined the importance of maintaining regular and open exchanges between the EU and the GCC, highlighting the role of the dialogue in aligning priorities and advancing closer cooperation.