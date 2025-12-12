Liechtenstein Parliament, Global Council for Tolerance & Peace discuss enhancing cooperation

VADUZ, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- President of the Landtag (Parliament) of Liechtenstein Manfred Kaufmann met Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in promoting tolerance, peace and dialogue.

Al Jarwan highlighted the importance of enhancing international parliamentary partnerships and engaging educational institutions and civil society to advance sustainable peace.

Kaufmann praised the Council’s leading role and initiatives in Europe and globally, affirming the Liechtenstein Parliament’s support for its mission and its interest in expanding joint cooperation in the coming period.