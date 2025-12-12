OFID provides $500,000 grant to support Sri Lanka’s response to Cyclone Ditwah

VIENNA, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) has provided an emergency grant of $500,000 to the Government of Sri Lanka to help meet urgent humanitarian needs and restore essential services for communities affected by the destructive Cyclone Ditwah.

The grant was announced by Dr Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, OFID Director-General, during a meeting with M. R. K. Lenagala, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Austria, aimed at supporting the government’s emergency response efforts following the cyclone’s losses.