Emirates Drug Establishment inks MoU with Russian Ministry of Industry & Trade to boost cooperation

DUBAI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, on the sidelines of the UAE–Russia Joint Ministerial Committee meetings held on 10 December 2025.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment, and Anton Alikhanov, Russia’s Minister of Industry and Trade. Also present were a number of officials and experts from both sides.

The memorandum aims to enhance bilateral cooperation in regulating medical industries and developing pharmaceutical manufacturing systems in accordance with the highest global regulatory practices and standards, thereby driving innovation and improving the efficiency of pharmaceutical supply chains for both parties.

Al Hajeri stressed that the MoU embodies the wise leadership's vision of consolidating the UAE's position as a trusted partner in pharmaceutical industries and health regulation as well as enhancing its role as a leading regional hub for offering innovative treatments according to the highest international standards.

He added that this cooperation with Russia builds on the UAE’s ongoing efforts to develop an advanced regulatory ecosystem that not only prioritises transparency, governance, and innovation but also enhances national drug security and improves the quality of healthcare services.

Al Hajeri emphasised that EDE is committed to strengthening the capabilities of the national pharmaceutical industry, developing specialised talent, and providing an integrated environment that supports sustainable growth.

He noted that these efforts would reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for the manufacture and regulation of medical products, in line with the National Strategy for Advanced Industry and Technology.

For her part, Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said: “The MoU reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing the quality of pharmaceutical manufacturing and strengthening the efficiency of facility inspection and oversight in line with global best practices. It will support the nation's efforts being made to attract high-value investments and solidify its position as a regional hub for advanced pharmaceutical industries and future health technologies.”