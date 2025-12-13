UAE Attorney General, Estonia’s Minister of Justice discuss ways to enhance judicial cooperation

ABU DHABI, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney General, received Liisa-Ly Pakosta, Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, and her accompanying delegation, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance judicial cooperation and develop partnerships in the areas of criminal justice and digital transformation. They also exchanged views on the latest international practices in legal technology, in support of strengthening the penal justice system and expanding avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

The Public Prosecution presented a comprehensive overview of its digital ecosystem, including the smart case management system, smart applications, and the digital infrastructure supporting the criminal justice system. It also reviewed initiatives to leverage artificial intelligence to support judicial decision-making, accelerate procedures, and enhance the quality of services provided to customers.

The meeting also highlighted the “Prosecution of the Future 2045” pathway, which represents an ambitious framework to develop the UAE’s public prosecution and criminal justice system through innovative solutions and the use of emerging technologies that enhance efficiency, readiness, and global leadership in digital justice.

The Attorney General stressed the importance of the meeting in strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing relations in legal and judicial fields. He reaffirmed the UAE’s keenness to exchange advanced expertise and benefit from leading international experiences, particularly Estonia’s experience in digital transformation and smart governance.