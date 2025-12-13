20% of EU enterprises use AI technologies

BRUSSELS, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- In 2025, 20.0% of EU enterprises with 10 or more employees used artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to conduct their business, showing a solid growth of 6.5 percentage points (pp) from 13.5% in 2024. Compared with 2021 (7.7%) and 2023 (8.1%), the use of AI technologies is becoming more popular among EU businesses, according to data published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The highest shares of these enterprises in 2025 were in Denmark (42.0%), Finland (37.8%) and Sweden (35.0%). At the other end were Romania (5.2%), Poland (8.4%) and Bulgaria (8.5%).

Almost all EU countries recorded increases in the share of enterprises using AI technologies compared with the previous year. Denmark registered the highest increase (+14.5 pp), followed by Finland (+13.5 pp) and Lithuania (+12.5 pp).

The most common use of AI technology by EU enterprises was to analyse written language (11.8%). This was followed by AI use to generate pictures, videos, sound/audio (9.5%), written or spoken language (8.8%) and to convert spoken language into machine-readable format (7.2%).

Compared with 2024, the use of AI technology that grew the most in 2025 was analysing written language (+4.9 pp), followed by the generation of written or spoken language (+3.4%).