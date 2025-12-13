Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities hosts 3rd International Conference on Belief, Science & Reason in Paris

ABU DHABI, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Centre for Philosophical Studies at Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, in partnership with the French Institute of Islamology (Institut français d'islamologie), is convening distinguished scholars and researchers from around the world for The Third International Conference on "Belief, Science, and Reason."

The three-day event, taking place December 15-17 at the historic Sorbonne University in Paris, examines the enduring dialogue between faith, empirical inquiry, and rational thought.

The conference aims to explore the relationship between belief and science by examining how beliefs and philosophies interact with the methodologies of the natural and human sciences, and the points of convergence and divergence between faith and scientific knowledge.

It also offers a historical and critical analysis of models that have addressed this relationship throughout the ages, from the contributions of Muslim philosophers, through Enlightenment philosophers, to contemporary philosophical trends, highlighting moments of conflict and integration and their humanistic and ethical dimensions .

In addition, the forum will focus on the role of rationality in shaping a shared ethical value system between religions and science, and opens new avenues for dialogue in light of contemporary challenges such as artificial intelligence, the ethics of technology, and environmental issues. It also provides an academic space for dialogue and knowledge exchange among specialists in philosophy, theology, and the natural and social sciences, with the aim of developing contemporary approaches to fostering integration between belief and science in the face of the questions of modernity and globalisation.

This initiative reflects the university’s commitment to advancing its cultural and scholarly mission through contributions to philosophy and knowledge across multiple domains. The partnership with the French Institute of Islamology strengthens the university's collaborations with leading institutions engaged in philosophical inquiry both regionally and internationally, reinforcing its dedication to academic excellence and research innovation.