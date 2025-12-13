ADIO, SIEF forge partnership to attract global investors, businesses to Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has announced a partnership with the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF) to connect its global network of businesses and institutional investors with Abu Dhabi's growing ecosystem.

Announced during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW 2025), the partnership reinforces Abu Dhabi as a destination for long-term capital that targets next-generation financial infrastructure, alternative investments, and diversity through regional growth opportunities.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “Our partnership with SIEF strengthens Abu Dhabi’s connectivity with high-growth markets at a time when businesses and institutional investors increasingly seek diversity, stability and access to high-growth sectors. Together, we are creating pathways for long-term capital to participate in the development of future industries and a thriving financial ecosystem.”

William Wang, Chief Representative for the Middle East and Africa at SIEF, said: “Abu Dhabi's approach, through ADIO, aligns with our network’s requirements for coordinated financial infrastructure, regulatory clarity, and access to sovereign co-investment opportunities that few markets can provide.

As the emirate offers businesses and institutional investors a compelling combination of proximity to US$1.8 trillion in sovereign capital, progressive frameworks for new asset classes and alternative investments, and a strategic location between East and West, we look forward to introducing qualified investors to these opportunities.”

SIEF is a global non-profit organisation that connects entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Through this partnership, SIEF will introduce leading global businesses and institutional investors to explore opportunities in Abu Dhabi.

Through this partnership, ADIO is reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global gateway for long-term capital and a hub where international investors aim to advance Abu Dhabi’s next generation of business infrastructure for the region.