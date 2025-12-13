5th Abu Dhabi Family Forum 2025 places family at heart of efforts to build stronger, more stable society

ABU DHABI, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the 5th Abu Dhabi Family Forum 2025 was launched at Al Bahia Plaza in Abu Dhabi, running until 23 December.

The forum, organised by the FDF and the H. H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme, was attended by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council; Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the FDF; and Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director-General of the FDF, along with senior officials from the social sector and the Abu Dhabi Government, a number of strategic partners, and FDF staff.

Held under the slogan “The Family: Home and Haven,” the 5th Abu Dhabi Family Forum 2025 serves as a leading national platform highlighting the family’s status as a strategic partner in comprehensive development, while opening in-depth dialogue to enhance family stability and social cohesion.

The forum targets various segments of society, including children, youth, men and women, senior citizens, People of Determination, entrepreneurs, public and private sector institutions, and winners of the H. H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme. It places the family at the heart of efforts to build a stronger and more stable society.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affair, and Chairman of the Higher Committee of the H. H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme, affirmed that the 5th Abu Dhabi Family Forum embodies the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to consolidate the family’s position as the fundamental pillar of society. He noted that investing in family cohesion and quality of life is an investment in the nation’s future and the sustainability of its development, and that the FDF’s initiatives translate this direction through leading programmes and projects—foremost among them the Abu Dhabi Family Forum—aimed at strengthening authentic Emirati values that empower families and reinforce their pivotal role in building a cohesive society and a more prosperous future.

Abdulla Al Hamed said the forum fosters awareness, connection, and family cohesion, with a positive impact across society. It is a space that brings together expertise, strengthens intergenerational communication, and encourages families to actively participate in the development journey, given the quality programmes and initiatives presented through its main stations and accompanying activities.

He noted that these reflect H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak’s commitment to entrenching authentic Emirati values and supporting the family as the solid foundation of a society whose members enjoy quality of life and sustainable well-being.

He praised the sincere and tireless efforts of the FDF, strategic partners, and organisers of the 5th Abu Dhabi Family Forum, which celebrates the wisdom of senior citizens as a guiding light for the present and the future, gives youth wide space to express their ideas and visions that make a difference, and dedicates corners focused on children that provide opportunities for participation and learning through play.

He emphasised that caring for women—who are the heart of the family and a pillar of societies—listening to their voices and celebrating their role is a core foundation for building an inspiring Emirati family that embodies unity, spreads values, and shapes the future.

He added that the forum celebrates young writers and brings together entertainment, media, thought, creativity, innovation, wisdom, entrepreneurship for both young and old, commercial activities, and heritage events that revive the national legacy and present it to younger generations in a contemporary manner. He stressed that this integrated programming makes the forum an inspiring space for minds and a catalyst for energies, reinforcing Emirati identity and strengthening the family’s role in the UAE as the nucleus of development and a pillar of stability.

For his part, Ali Salem Al Kaabi said the 5th Abu Dhabi Family Forum reflects the insightful and supportive vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in empowering the Emirati family and consolidating its position as the main pillar for building society and achieving sustainable development.

He affirmed that her continued directives have been—and remain—the key driver behind launching high-quality initiatives and programmes that enhance family quality of life, meet evolving needs, and keep pace with community aspirations.

He noted that the strong public turnout and wide engagement seen at the forum reflect society’s confidence in her vision and comprehensive humanitarian approach, which places individuals and families at the heart of development policies, helps embed values of social solidarity, enhances family stability, and builds a cohesive society where people enjoy well-being and quality of life.

Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi explained that the 5th Abu Dhabi Family Forum is an integrated national platform reflecting the foundation’s commitment to enhancing family stability and consolidating social cohesion through ambitious programmes and quality initiatives that meet the needs of different segments of society.

She noted that the forum offers an interactive space combining awareness, entertainment, and services, showcasing a package of government services and community initiatives that contribute to improving senior citizens’ quality of life, empowering youth, and supporting families through different life stages—reflecting FDF’s vision of making the family a focus of development and a key pillar in building a cohesive society.

Aousha Salem Al Suwaidi, Project Director of the . H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme, said the 5th Abu Dhabi Family Forum reflects the integration of national efforts in translating concepts of excellence into practical initiatives with tangible community impact.

She noted that the forum’s quality content and interactive experiences enhance community awareness, support participation across different groups in the development journey, and contribute to building a positive environment that stimulates innovation and family engagement.

She added that the strong attendance and notable turnout from the earliest moments of the forum’s launch reflects society’s interest in this inspiring family gathering, and underscores its success in reaching families, meeting their aspirations, and enhancing their quality of life—providing further motivation to continue developing high-quality initiatives and programmes that strengthen social cohesion, enhance family stability, and raise overall quality of life.