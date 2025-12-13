Zayed Giving Caravans treat hearts of children, elderly in Pakistan's Sindh Province

SINDH, Pakistan, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Zayed Giving Caravans have launched their humanitarian efforts in Pakistani villages under the supervision of the Emirati–Pakistani volunteer medical team, providing treatment and specialized care to children and elderly heart patients, under the slogan “Following the Path and Values of Zayed the Giving.”

These services are delivered through mobile clinics and a field hospital equipped with the latest diagnostic, therapeutic, and surgical technologies in accordance with global medical standards. This initiative comes as part of a joint humanitarian effort between Zayed Giving, the Sharjah Charity House, and the Emirates Mobile Clinics, under the supervision of the UAE Programme for Volunteer and Humanitarian Leaders, and in coordination with the UAE Consulate in Karachi.

The volunteer medical team and the Emirati–Pakistani mobile hospital, currently operating in the Sindh Province, work to strengthen humanitarian partnerships between health, volunteer, and humanitarian institutions in the UAE and Pakistan, with the aim of reaching a wide segment of children and the elderly in the Pakistani villages.

The mobile hospital includes Emirati and Pakistani volunteer medical teams, in addition to doctors and surgeons from several countries, all working under a unified humanitarian and volunteer umbrella.

The Zayed Giving Caravans continue the humanitarian and volunteer missions of the Zayed Giving Initiative locally and globally. Established in the year 2000, the initiative has, over the past twenty-five years, succeeded in spreading its humanitarian message across numerous countries around the world, reflecting the values of generosity and tolerance laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace. These values continue to be upheld and strengthened by the wise leadership of the UAE through the empowerment of its citizens to work in the field of humanitarian service.

Dr. Anwar Al Zaabi, Emirati cardiologist and head of the medical mission, confirmed that the volunteers of the Zayed Giving Caravans were keen to participate in humanitarian work during the current mission in Pakistan, in a manner that reflects the pioneering role of humanitarian physicians from the UAE and Pakistan working in the mobile clinics and field hospital. He noted that the medical teams provided free treatment to low-income families and contributed to alleviating the suffering of patients in remote villages.

Al Zaabi explained that the medical caravans are currently focusing on two main pillars: the first involves strengthening the culture of volunteering and promoting community generosity and human compassion, while the second focuses on easing the suffering of impoverished patients—especially children, women, and the elderly—along with conveying a message of love and goodwill from the UAE to various communities and highlighting the humanitarian achievements of Zayed the Giving.

He affirmed that the caravans will continue their journey across various Pakistani villages through the deployment of medical buses and field hospitals to provide diagnostic, therapeutic, and preventive services, in addition to organizing training programs to enhance the readiness of frontline personnel under the supervision of the UAE Readiness and Response Programme (Jahiziya).

For his part, Dr. Adel Al Shamry Al Ajmi, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, stated that the caravans reflect the UAE’s ongoing commitment to providing medical care to those in need through fully equipped medical convoys supported by specialized medical teams.

He explained that the medical teams offer comprehensive diagnostic services, including radiology, laboratory testing, and pharmacy services that provide free medications, in addition to health awareness and prevention programmes focused on heart diseases.

Al Shamry praised the efforts of the senior Emirati and Pakistani volunteer physicians participating in the UAE Programme for Volunteer and Humanitarian Leaders, commending their effective role in reducing the suffering of patients and strengthening the model of medical volunteerism.

Meanwhile, Sultan Mohammed Al Khayyal, Secretary-General of Sharjah Charity House, confirmed that the Zayed Giving Caravans have provided extensive specialized services in Pakistani villages through field medical units equipped with advanced technologies. These include reception, emergency, intensive care, laboratory, and pharmacy units, as well as mobile clinics that reach remote areas.

He pointed out that the caravans are supervised by a distinguished group of Emirati volunteers affiliated with the UAE Community and Specialised Volunteer Programme, contributing to the enhancement of volunteer engagement and enabling youth to serve communities in need.

He emphasised that humanitarian work in the UAE is not merely a characteristic but a deeply rooted national approach that has become a priority across all sectors. He also highlighted the support provided by the UAE Community and Specialised Volunteer Programme to initiatives aimed at promoting a culture of volunteerism and humanitarian giving.

The Pakistani Ministry of Health praised the UAE’s role in supporting global health initiatives, particularly in the treatment and prevention of heart diseases, emphasizing the importance of the humanitarian efforts the UAE undertakes in assisting those in need and strengthening values of volunteerism, social cohesion, and humanitarian giving worldwide.