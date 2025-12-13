flydubai inaugurates flights to Riga in Latvia

DUBAI, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, inaugurated its first direct service to Riga, the capital of Latvia, marking the start of its three-times-weekly service between Dubai International (DXB) and Riga Airport (RIX).

The inaugural flight landed in Riga to a warm reception by airport officials, underscoring the significance of this new connection between the UAE and Latvia.

Noora Juma, the Ambassador of the UAE to Latvia, said, “This day marks a new phase in the friendship between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Latvia. The launch of UAE airline flydubai’s direct flights between Dubai and Riga will not only enhance connectivity between our countries but also open doors to more opportunities for tourism, business and cultural exchange.”

The new flights are expected to boost tourism flows in both directions and support growing economic ties between the UAE and Latvia, while giving Latvian travellers greater access to Dubai’s global hub and onward connections.

Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said, “The launch of our new service to Riga strengthens flydubai’s growing presence in Europe and supports our strategic commitment to expanding connectivity across underserved markets. Latvia is an exciting and dynamic market, and we are pleased to offer passengers a convenient, direct link between Dubai and Riga. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to investing in our fleet, our services and our onboard product to ensure an elevated experience for our customers.”

In addition to Riga, flydubai has also started nonstop services to Chișinău in Moldova, Iași in Romania and Vilnius in Lithuania, expanding its footprint in Europe to 35 destinations across 20 countries.

Laila Odiņa, Chairperson of the Board of RIX Riga Airport, said, “We are delighted about flydubai starting its service from Riga Airport, which will not only strengthen the connectivity of the Baltics’ largest airport but also offer our passengers the opportunity to enjoy the airline’s high-quality service and extensive route network. The new direct connection to Dubai will benefit not only travellers wishing to explore this world metropolis and the tourism gems of the UAE, but also help enhance business and economic ties between our two countries. Meanwhile, for UAE residents, a direct flight to Riga will open the door to discovering the natural and cultural riches of the Baltic and Scandinavian states.”