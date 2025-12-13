Abdullah bin Zayed receives Serbian Foreign Minister; signs MoU on political consultations between two countries

ABU DHABI, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Marko Đurić, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed the Serbian Foreign Minister, and the two sides discussed avenues for bilateral cooperation across various sectors, within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Serbia.

The UAE Top Diplomat affirmed that relations between the UAE and the Republic of Serbia are based on solid foundations of mutual respect, trust and shared interests, and represent a distinguished model of effective international partnerships.

In the same context, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Đurić signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on political consultations between the two countries.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and the Serbian Foreign Minister also reviewed current regional and international developments and exchanged views on related issues.