Sharjah Classic Car Festival returns in January 2026

SHARJAH, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Old Cars Club announced the third edition of the Sharjah Classic Car Festival, running from 22nd to 25th January 2026 under the theme “When Time Moves.”

The four-day event at the club celebrates its role as a hub for classic car enthusiasts, design lovers, and innovators.

Following the success of previous editions, the festival will showcase rare vehicles that embody industrial progress and human creativity, offering a cultural and educational experience that appeals to visitors of all ages.

Highlights include live displays of vintage cars, expert and enthusiast talks, interactive sessions on automotive history, live auctions, entertainment zones, and food and shopping outlets, creating a complete experience for families and visitors from across the UAE and abroad.

Ahmed Hamad Al Suwaidi, board member of Sharjah Old Cars Club, said the festival reflects Sharjah’s vision of safeguarding heritage while fostering intergenerational engagement and establishing the emirate as a global hub for classic car culture and innovation.

The festival continues as a leading annual event celebrating creativity, identity, and cultural diversity, bridging the past with the present and promoting heritage as an investment in identity and the future.