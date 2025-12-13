UAE Para-Athletics team secures eight medals at Asian Youth Para Games

DUBAI, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Para-Athletics team increased its medal count to eight, including one gold, one silver, and six bronze, on the penultimate day of the Asian Youth Para Games currently held in Dubai, featuring around 1,500 athletes from 35 countries.

The UAE athletes added seven new medals to their tally following the opening bronze won by Thani Al Shehi in the Table Tennis “T3” category.

The new medals included a gold for Hamid Al Bloushi in the Disc Throw and a silver in the Club Throw. Matar Al Ketbi secured a bronze in the Club Throw, while Mansour Ali Al Qassab claimed bronze in Powerlifting (80 kg) in his first appearance, and Abdullah Al Gilani won bronze in Powerlifting (97 kg).

In swimming, the UAE team earned two bronze medals through Yousef Al Marr and Mohsen Al Jabri in the 400m freestyle events.

In other key results, the men’s Wheelchair Basketball gold went to Iran, silver to Japan, and bronze to Thailand.