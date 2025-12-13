Al Jubail Winter Festival returns to Sharjah markets

SHARJAH, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Asset Management, through Al Jubail Markets in Sharjah, Al Dhaid, and Kalba, is set to host the Al Jubail Winter Festival 2025 from 15th to 29th December.

The festival promises a comprehensive winter entertainment experience, combining a family-friendly atmosphere with diverse activities in a safe and enjoyable setting.

As one of the key annual events on Al Jubail Markets’ calendar, the festival attracts families and children of all ages. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of recreational and educational activities alongside extensive shopping options. Culinary experiences include both local and international cuisines available through food and beverage kiosks. Additional attractions include dedicated children’s zones, a mini zoo, retail stalls, and interactive theatrical and entertainment shows.

Sultan Al Ketbi, Chief Officer of Markets Management, stated, “The Al Jubail Winter Festival is one of the most important annual events across our markets. Hosting it at multiple locations demonstrates our holistic approach to enhancing the visitor experience, reinforcing Al Jubail Markets as a vibrant community hub that offers added value for all family members, with a distinctive and enjoyable shopping experience.”

Al Ketbi added, “We are committed to developing dynamic events that meet the evolving needs and expectations of families. The festival is designed with comprehensive entertainment and educational content, interactive children’s spaces, diverse culinary offerings, and programmes that reflect Sharjah’s cultural and heritage identity. These efforts strengthen the markets’ position as destinations that balance entertainment, learning, and shopping while supporting family well-being and deepening community engagement.”

He emphasised that the festival also provides a platform for local traders and entrepreneurs, encouraging participation that boosts economic activity within the markets. The events highlight Sharjah’s cultural and maritime heritage, traditional products, and authentic Emirati hospitality. Al Ketbi invited all community members to visit Al Jubail Markets during the festival period, enjoy the winter atmosphere, and take part in the extensive range of activities suitable for all ages.