UAE boats lead starters at XCAT World Championship in Dubai

DUBAI, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE boats dominated the top three positions in the qualifying heats to determine the starting grid (the “kilometre break” race), in preparation for the start of the second race of the Dubai Grand Prix scheduled for tomorrow. This came after Team Victory secured the UIM XCAT Powerboat World Championship title for the 2025 season following their victory in the first race yesterday.

The world champion boat Victory 7 finished first after recording the fastest lap time of 27.435 minutes. Team Fujairah came second with a time of 27.607 minutes, while Team Sharjah finished third with a time of 28.195 minutes.

The duo Salem Al Adidi and Issa Al Ali aboard Victory 7 raised the team’s tally this season in the qualifying races of this category to 162 points, leading by one point over Team Sharjah, which has 161 points. Team Fujairah placed third with 156 points.

Team Victory will be the first to start in tomorrow’s main race on Nessnass Beach in Jumeirah, and is expected to compete without any pressure after clinching the world title yesterday, Friday, by extending the overall gap with their closest rival in the standings (Team Britain) to 39 points.

The current season of the XCAT Powerboat World Championship also featured two additional rounds in Fujairah and Kuwait, alongside the Dubai round, which concluded intense competition among teams from the UAE, Norway, Britain, Sweden, Kuwait, and Italy.

Mohammed Hareb, Executive Director of the Dubai International Marine Sports Club, praised Team Victory’s performance this season, confirming its success in reclaiming the world title absent since 2017 and achieving its seventh championship victory in its history.