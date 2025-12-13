Abdullah bin Zayed, Chinese Foreign Minister affirm depth of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between two countries in joint statement

ABU DHABI, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- At the invitation of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, paid a visit to the UAE on 12th and 13th December.

During the visit, the two sides held in-depth exchanges of views on the overall bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and peoples, as well as on issues of mutual interest.

The two top diplomats noted that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries has witnessed positive developments across all fields, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the leadership and peoples of both countries for progress and prosperity.

They agreed to implement the important understandings reached during the visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the People’s Republic of China and his meeting with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, in May 2024, as part of their joint efforts to elevate bilateral relations to broader horizons at all bilateral and multilateral levels.

The Chinese side expressed their firm support for the UAE in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

The UAE side reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to the One China principle, affirming that Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory, and expressed its firm support for the efforts of the Chinese government to achieve national unification, as well as its rejection of interference by external forces in China’s internal affairs.

The Chinese side also expressed their support for the efforts of the UAE to reach a peaceful solution to the dispute over the three islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa through bilateral negotiations in accordance with the rules of international law, including the Charter of the United Nations.

The Chinese side commended the development achievements accomplished by the UAE across various fields, expressing its readiness to deepen alignment between the Belt and Road Initiative and the “We the UAE 2031” Vision and the “Projects of the 50”, and to work together to advance development to the highest levels.

The UAE side praised the successful convening of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, considering that this important session will enhance high-quality development in China and promote cooperation based on mutual benefit and shared interests for the international community.

The UAE side also expressed their appreciation for the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China. The Chinese side invited the UAE to participate and cooperate within the framework of the four global initiatives.

Both sides expressed their high appreciation for the positive outcomes achieved through practical cooperation between the two countries in all fields, affirming their readiness to enhance cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, investment, oil and natural gas, renewable energy, water, infrastructure, technology, research and science.

They also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in military affairs, law enforcement, and combating extremism and terrorism, as well as intensifying exchanges in Chinese language education, tourism and civil aviation, in a manner that continues to enrich the foundations of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The UAE side expressed their support for the People’s Republic of China hosting the second China–Arab States Summit in 2026, and its support for holding the second GCC-China Summit for Cooperation and Development in parallel. It affirmed its readiness to make joint efforts with the Chinese side to ensure the success of both summits. The Chinese side, in turn, affirmed their readiness to work with the UAE side to conclude negotiations on the China–GCC free trade agreement at the earliest possible opportunity.

Both sides renewed their joint commitment to achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent, sovereign and viable Palestinian state living side by side with Israel in security and peace, in accordance with the 4th June 1967 borders, international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

They also expressed their appreciation for international efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need for all parties to adhere to the agreement in order to alleviate humanitarian suffering and create conditions conducive to achieving lasting peace.

The Chinese side praised the importance of the UAE’s positive and influential role in the region, while the UAE side commended the positive efforts and significant contributions made by China in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and around the world.

Both sides also expressed their keenness to enhance communication and coordination within the United Nations, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and other multilateral platforms, and to exert joint efforts to achieve greater prosperity and progress for the world as a whole.