Young athletes impress on opening day of UAE National MMA Championship 5 in Al Ain

AL AIN, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE National MMA Championship 5, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, got underway today at the indoor hall of UAE University in Al Ain.

The two-day championship brings together 300 male and female athletes representing top clubs and academies from across the UAE.

The opening day featured strong competition in the Youth D (10–11 years), Youth C (12–13 years), and Youth B (14–15 years) categories.

Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, “The UAE National MMA Championship 5 reflects the significant progress of mixed martial arts in the UAE, driven by the continued support of the country’s wise leadership and the sustained efforts of the Federation. The strong turnout of athletes in younger age categories highlights the success of the Federation’s strategy to build a solid base of talent capable of representing the UAE at regional and international levels in the future.

“Hosting the championship in a professional and competitive environment helps instil values such as discipline, commitment, and sportsmanship among participants, while also contributing to the development of their technical and physical abilities. Focusing on age-group categories represents a long-term strategic investment in the future of national sport.

“The championship also saw strong engagement from clubs, academies, and spectators, reflecting growing community awareness around combat sports and their role in promoting healthy lifestyles and character building. The Federation remains committed to continuously enhancing the organisation and technical standards of its championships in line with international best practices, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading regional hub for the sport.”

Rahmathullah Lutfulloev, coach at ADMA Academy, said, “The athletes have been preparing for this competition for a long time. Many of them reached the finals today and we won several prizes. Our aim is to secure first place, which is why we are here. This championship is very important as it provides athletes with a professional environment to develop their skills and prepare for future competitions.”

Gisele Bouckhorny, mother of Rayan Bouckhorny, winner of first place in the Youth D (10–11 years) under 37kg category, said, “I am very happy with this achievement. He trained hard throughout the year and has competed in every edition of the championship since it began. I know how much effort and time he has dedicated to this. He usually finished second or third, and this is the first time he has won first place.”

The championship concludes tomorrow with competitions in the Youth A (16–17 years) and Adults (18 years and above) categories.