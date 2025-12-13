SIH boosts global presence at heritage meetings in India

SHARJAH, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), in its capacity as a Category 2 centre under the auspices of UNESCO for capacity-building in intangible cultural heritage in Arab countries, participated in the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in New Delhi, India, from 8th to 13th December.

Representing the centre at the event were Hind Al Buqish, Head of the Support and Planning Department, and Bakhita Al Ketbi, International Relations Coordinator.

The delegation’s presence reflected the pivotal role the institute plays in supporting heritage preservation efforts, enhancing international cooperation, and exchanging specialised expertise among the States Parties to the 2003 Convention.

Through its regional centre, the institute continues to play a vital role in capacity-building and policy development related to heritage in the Arab region, in line with Sharjah’s vision of asserting its position as a global knowledge and cultural hub. This role contributes to empowering heritage-holding communities and increasing their participation in safeguarding and sustainable development initiatives.

The session’s discussions reviewed State Party reports and highlighted successful experiences in safeguarding heritage practices, alongside exploring documentation methods and future avenues for international cooperation in intangible heritage. The meetings also provided an opportunity to strengthen the UAE’s international presence by expanding partnerships and exploring training programmes and joint projects.

The SIH delegation emphasised that its participation reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to preserving cultural heritage, consolidating national identity, and promoting international collaboration to ensure the protection of intangible heritage for future generations.