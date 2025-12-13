Jawaher Al Qasimi attends 'RQ Odyssey' ceremony in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, attended a ceremony honouring more than 1,000 alumni of Sharjah Children, Sharjah Youth, Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah and Sharjah Capabilities Development, alongside 40 pioneers from the founding generation of Rubʿ Qarn entities.

Held at the Sharjah Children and Sajaya Young Ladies centres in Al Qarain, the ceremony formed part of the RQ Odyssey initiative organised by the Rubʿ Qarn Foundation. The initiative reflects more than four decades of sustained investment in human development inspired by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

In her address, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi praised the pioneers who laid the foundations of Rubʿ Qarn, saying, “You are the ones who planted the first seed of a path that grew into a national project cultivating leaders, creativity and innovation. The impact you created lives on in every graduate, and we are proud of the journey you led with dedication and belief.”

Addressing the alumni, she said, “You learned that knowledge, patience and love for your country shape your path in life. You proved your ability to carry a message of goodness and build a future worthy of yourselves and your nation. You are my sons and daughters, and I am proud of you. Continue discovering yourselves and serving your community.”

In a recorded address, Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qassimi, Director-General of the Rubʿ Qarn Foundation, reflected on the journey that began in 1985 with Sharjah’s first children’s library and evolved into more than 30 centres nurturing talent, leadership and creativity. She said celebrating the graduates is a celebration of the founders’ vision and the dedication of teams who carried this mission across generations.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Khawla Al Haway, Director of Sharjah Children, said the experiences offered by Rubʿ Qarn played a central role in shaping their values, skills and professional contributions, adding that the vision of Sharjah’s leadership continues to guide their path.

The ceremony also featured exhibitions, interactive activities and creative displays highlighting the achievements and journeys of Rubʿ Qarn graduates. It was attended by Sheikha Aisha bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qassimi, Sheikha Nawar bint Ahmed Al Qasimi, and senior officials from Sharjah government entities.