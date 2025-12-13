Joint UAE-EU statement on launch of SPA negotiations

ABU DHABI, 13th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the European Union officially launched the process of negotiating a Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA).

The start of negotiations was announced by EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Šuica, whose portfolio includes the European Union’s relations with the Gulf countries, and Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This marks an important milestone in strengthening and institutionalising the bilateral relationship in key areas of shared priority, alongside the ongoing negotiations on an EU-UAE Free Trade Agreement.

The SPA will provide a comprehensive institutional underpinning for the full spectrum of UAE-EU cooperation, and is part of the ambitious agenda put forward by the leaders at the 2024 EU-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Brussels. It also advances the goals set out in the 2022 EU Joint Communication on a Strategic Partnership with the Gulf (Gulf Strategy) and the 2018 Cooperation Arrangement between the European External Action Service and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE.

Dubravka Šuica and Lana Nusseibeh reaffirmed their shared determination to deepen and strengthen the strategic UAE-EU partnership in areas like trade, investment, and humanitarian assistance. They underlined the important role both sides can play in building bridges between Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

The agreement will strengthen collaboration to promote regional peace and stability, and to safeguard multilateralism and international law. It will accelerate ongoing efforts to explore new opportunities in areas such as connectivity, research and innovation, energy, green and digital transition, and artificial intelligence.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advance an ambitious, future-oriented partnership which further elevates the enduring UAE-EU bonds, amidst an increasingly challenging regional and international landscape, for the benefits of the people of Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and their shared neighbourhood.