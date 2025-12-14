UAE President arrives in Cyprus on official visit

LARNACA, 14th December, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in the Republic of Cyprus for an official visit.

His Highness was received at Larnaca International Airport by the President of Cyprus His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides, along with a number of senior officials.

Accompanying His Highness on the visit are His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; as well as several ministers and senior UAE officials.