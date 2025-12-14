Falcon Racing begins tomorrow at Liwa International Festival

AL DHAFRA, 14th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Falcon Racing competition will kick off tomorrow, as part of the Liwa International Festival 2026, with the participation of elite falconers and heritage enthusiasts, in an event that blends authenticity with advanced organisation and modern electronic timing systems.

Falcon Racing is considered one of the festival’s most prominent events, carrying strong cultural significance that reflects the deep-rooted connection between Emiratis and the traditional sport of falconry. The competition requires a high level of skill in training falcons, familiarising them with the race track, and applying the traditional “Da’wa” calling technique used at the finish line.

The competition will be held over three days. The first day, Monday, will feature the Owners’ Category (Farakh), allowing a maximum of four falcons per owner, with one falcon competing in each heat. The heats include the following categories: Gyr Shaheen, Gyr Peregrine, Gyr Qarmoosha, and Gyr Taba’a.

The competition will continue on the second day with the Professionals’ Category (Farakh), while the championship will conclude on the third day with the Jernas Category, amid expectations of highly competitive performances.

The organising committee has set the race distance at 400 metres, with participants required to be present at the race venue by 7:00 a.m., and the official start scheduled for 8:00 a.m., in line with the highest standards of safety and organisation applied to heritage competitions.

The organising committee confirmed that all preparations have been completed for the launch of the race, noting that registration was closed in accordance with the approved schedule, the draw for the heats has been conducted, and a maximum of 50 falcons per heat has been set to ensure fairness and healthy competition among participants.

Falcon Racing continues to attract strong public interest as part of the Liwa International Festival, serving as a key fixture in the heritage events calendar and playing an important role in preserving cultural traditions and passing them on to future generations.