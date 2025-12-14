UAE winter tourism season showcases culture, vitality, diverse experiences

ABU DHABI, 14th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE is witnessing the launch of the winter tourism season with growing momentum, underscoring its status as one of the world’s leading tourist destinations during the winter months. This comes amid milder temperatures and a rich diversity of experiences offered across the country’s emirates to visitors and residents alike.

This year’s season arrives with expectations of notable growth in both domestic and international tourism, driven by increased demand for outdoor activities, heritage festivals, entertainment shows, and winter camps. These have become key pillars of winter attraction in the UAE, further cementing the country’s position as a major hub for seasonal tourism in the region.

From mid-December through the end of April, the UAE hosts a wide array of winter events catering to diverse interests. Attention is drawn to major events taking centre stage nationwide, foremost among them the Liwa International Festival in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra Region. Running for 23 days from 12th December to 3rd January, the festival features an expanded programme that includes heritage events, sporting showcases on the dunes of Tal Moreeb, artistic performances, music concerts, and shopping zones, reflecting the richness of Emirati heritage and the depth of the desert experience that appeals to winter visitors.

Abu Dhabi also offers several winter programmes, including the “Winter Season Programme at Umm Al Emarat Park,” which continues to provide family-oriented recreational activities through April 2026.

Yas Island is witnessing a strong turnout with the launch of winter events at its world-renowned theme parks, offering snow-themed experiences, festive celebrations, and live shows that reinforce the emirate’s standing as a leading family tourism destination. The island also hosts the “Yas Winter Festival,” open for ten days from 12th to 21st December.

In the same context, Dubai continues to attract visitors through a broad lineup of winter events. The season sees heightened activity at Global Village, featuring pavilions from countries around the world, alongside the Dubai Shopping Festival with its promotional offers, concerts, and fireworks displays—core highlights of the emirate’s winter calendar.

Dubai is also hosting drone shows as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival from 5th December to 11st January, with two evening performances at Bluewaters and The Beach opposite Jumeirah Beach Residence.

Other highlights include the Winter City event at Expo City Dubai and “Dubai's Winter District” activities running until the end of April 2026. Meanwhile, winter markets at Madinat Jumeirah and Dubai Festival City welcome visitors with festive programmes and seasonal attractions.

Seasonal activity extends to the mountainous areas of Hatta, which hosts the “Hatta Winter Festival" from 5th to 28th December. The festival offers visitors a blend of mountain and cultural experiences that enhance the diversity of Dubai’s tourism offerings, including adventure activities, mountain biking trails, eco-tours, heritage markets, and local arts and crafts workshops, combining nature and culture in a single experience.

Sharjah is preparing to launch a series of winter events across its tourist destinations, such as Al Majaz Waterfront, Kalba, and Shees Park, featuring light shows, outdoor activities, and seasonal markets.

In Ajman, the season brings increased activity along waterfronts and cultural markets, while Umm Al Qaiwain offers winter camping experiences in its natural settings, now among the preferred destinations for those seeking tranquillity and open spaces. Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, meanwhile, are seeing strong tourism activity in mountainous areas and along beaches, alongside the organisation of sports and community events that take advantage of the moderate climate.

The winter season also benefits from notable contributions from Al Ain, which hosts a wide range of family and heritage events across its distinctive natural destinations. These include activities at Al Ain Oasis, events in parks and public squares, cultural programmes at palaces and museums, and growing demand for safari trips and mountain adventures on Jebel Hafeet, giving the city a significant presence on the UAE’s winter tourism map.

On another front, winter camps play a central role in boosting tourism activity. These include desert tourism camps in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah, as well as educational and youth camps organised by government entities. Such programmes cover technology, innovation, sports, arts, and environmental challenges, transforming the season into a platform for skills development and the discovery of young talents.