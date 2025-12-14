Dubai Municipality showcases 100-day results of Urban Think Tank, Design Lab

DUBAI, 14th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has announced the outcomes of the first 100 days of the Urban Think Tank and Design Lab, marking its transformation into an active co-design platform that translates future visions and strategic priorities into practical urban and experimental projects.

The announcement was made during a dedicated event organised by the municipality that was attended by senior government officials, cultural leaders, private-sector representatives, developers, academics, students, and international experts.

The event was held in the presence of Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; Hala Badri, Director- General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Director of Emaar Properties; Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding; and Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty.

Project outputs developed through the Lab were showcased by participating developers and students from the American University of Sharjah. The programme also included curated dialogue sessions examining Dubai’s urban heritage and future development pathways, followed by the launch of an Urban Hackathon, reflecting Dubai Municipality’s direction towards participatory, experience-led urban planning.

Since its launch, the Urban Think Tank and Design Lab has evolved into a collaborative platform focused on translating knowledge into applied urban solutions. Within 100 days, the Lab established an ecosystem involving 13 local and international partners from government, academia, and the private sector, supported by contributions from five leading global consultants and experts.

Over this period, the Lab engaged more than 80 participants in co-design activities and delivered 35 innovation and ideation workshops in collaboration with governmental, private, and academic entities. These efforts generated 45 design concepts addressing public spaces, facades, walkways, open areas, community zones, and residential and commercial environments. The Lab has also laid the foundation for 25 urban projects currently under development, including the organisation of a large-scale co-design workshop that brought together 65 specialists from 30 entities.

The event featured a series of dialogue sessions exploring Dubai’s urban memory and future trajectories. Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr delivered a keynote address on the historical role of Dubai Creek in shaping the city’s identity and the influence of spatial memory on contemporary urban planning. The session included the presentation of rare historical photographs of Al Shindagha and the announcement of an upcoming project publication titled Memories of old Al Shindagha.

This was followed by a keynote lecture by global urban design expert Adam Scott, titled ‘Reimagining Urban Life Through Experience-Driven Design,’ which examined the role of emotions, moments, and lived experiences in shaping people’s relationship with cities, underscoring the importance of human-centred thinking in urban design.

On the sidelines of the event, Dubai Municipality organised an Urban Hackathon to explore the relationship between people and place through the analysis of behaviours, emotions, and lived experiences in historic areas of Dubai. Foster + Partners, represented by Bruno Moser, contributed a global perspective on quality of life and urban experience, highlighting the value of behavioural insights in developing adaptable and human-centred urban environments.

The Hackathon enabled participants to identify opportunities to enhance the urban environment and develop guiding design principles that inform planning, operations, and future policy-making. It also aimed to establish a shared urban language connecting students, designers, developers, and government entities, strengthening collaboration across future Lab initiatives.

Commenting on the outcomes, Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, “City-building today is no longer limited to developing physical infrastructure; it requires comprehensive urban models driven by knowledge, informed by future foresight, and designed around people and their quality of life. The results achieved through the Lab and the launch of the Urban Hackathon demonstrate a practical approach to participatory, data-informed planning that harnesses community insight and partner expertise to deliver implementable solutions.”

He added, “Within just one hundred days, the Urban Think Tank and Design Lab has proven its ability to translate ideas into projects, visions into methodologies, and partnerships into tangible outcomes that contribute to higher-quality neighbourhoods, more vibrant public spaces, and urban experiences that strengthen Dubai’s global competitiveness.”

The initiative reflects Dubai Municipality’s broader vision of developing a city shaped through knowledge, experience, and collaboration, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in future-ready urban development and people-centred city-building.