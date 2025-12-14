UAE to face Morocco in FIFA Arab Cup semi-final in Doha

DOHA, 14th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE national team will face its Moroccan counterpart tomorrow at Khalifa International Stadium in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, currently being held in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The team is aiming to continue its journey toward the final, with its sights firmly set on lifting the title.

The UAE secured its place in the semi-finals after defeating Algeria on penalties in the quarter-finals, while Morocco advanced by overcoming Syria.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Romanian head coach of the UAE national team, Cosmin Olăroiu, said, “An important match awaits us against Morocco. Reaching the semi-final stage of such a major tournament is a significant achievement.”