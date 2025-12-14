Kuwait hosts 115th Arab Energy Organisation ministerial meeting

KUWAIT, 14th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The 115th ministerial meeting of the Arab Energy Organisation (AEO) kicked off on Sunday, chaired by Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi of Kuwait.

The AEO member states convened the meeting to address organisational priorities and coordination amid rapid global energy developments.

In his opening remarks, Al-Roumi said that the meeting comes at a critical stage for the organisation given rapid transformations in the global energy sector that require closer coordination, unified visions and sustained cooperation among member states to support market stability and bolster the organisation's regional and international standing.

He said the agenda covers a range of core organisational issues, including discussion of the proposed 2026 estimated budget, a review of the latest developments related to the study on advancing the organisation's work, and updates on the project to modernise internal regulations and bylaws.

Al-Roumi also stated that ministers will also examine progress and initiatives, in addition to developments in the oil and energy sectors and the shared responsibilities these changes place on member states.

Al-Roumi reaffirmed Kuwait's full support for all initiatives and steps undertaken by the AEO to develop its work, keep pace with global energy transformations and deepen integration among member states, in line with the directives of the country's political leadership and Kuwait's active role in supporting Arab energy cooperation and advancing coordination across the sector.

He also commended the General Secretariat for its efforts in preparing and organising the meeting, expressing hope that the outcomes would further strengthen joint Arab action and contribute to a more stable and sustainable future for the energy sector.

For his part, AEO's Chief Jamal Al-Loughani thanked the Kuwaiti government for hosting the meetings and for its continued support of the organisation's activities, praising Al-Roumi's efforts in facilitating the convening of the ministerial session. Al-Loughani said the General Secretariat has been implementing a development project since the issuance of a ministerial council decision, in coordination with a specialised committee and under the supervision of the Executive Bureau.

He added that the progress achieved places a greater responsibility on the Secretariat to continue its work and intensify efforts to enhance the organisation's performance, pointing out that the AEO is entering a new historical phase marked by aspirations, opportunities and challenges that require collective action.

He underscored the ministerial council's central role as the cornerstone for coordinating policies and efforts aimed at building a supportive framework for the organisation's future, expressing appreciation for the council's continued guidance and support.