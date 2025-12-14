Rain expected tomorrow: NCM

ABU DHABI, 14th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partially cloudy to occasionally cloudy weather tomorrow, with a chance of rainfall over some coastal and northern areas. Winds are expected to be light to moderate, becoming active at times.

In a statement today, NCM said winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at night.

The first high tide will occur at 09:38 and the second at 23:00, while the first low tide is expected at 17:08 and the second at 03:15.

In the Sea of Oman, waves will be slight to moderate. The first high tide will be at 20:10 and the second at 06:21, while the first low tide will occur at 13:02 and the second at 01:24.