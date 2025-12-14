ADHA participates in 5th Abu Dhabi Family Forum

ABU DHABI, 14th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) is participating in the fifth Abu Dhabi Family Forum, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Being held from December 12th to 23rd, 2025, at Al Bahya Square in Abu Dhabi, under the theme ‘The Family: Home and Stability,’ the forum underscores the commitment of UAE leadership to support Emirati families and foster greater cohesion and stability.

ADHA’s participation reflects its ongoing efforts to strengthen family and social stability by highlighting its integrated housing services and quality initiatives that enhance citizens’ quality of life and support the needs of Emirati families.

During the forum, the Authority is presenting a suite of digital services designed to enhance citizens’ access to housing benefits. Among these is the ‘Expression of Interest’ service available through the ‘Iskan Abu Dhabi’ application, which allows citizens to explore current and upcoming housing projects, compare details, and select the most suitable option through a seamless, user-friendly digital process. The Authority is also highlighting the Housing Benefits Exchange platform, enabling citizens to list their homes or land plots on a unified system where eligible beneficiaries can exchange housing benefits based on their needs, offering flexible and easily accessible alternatives.

Under ADHA’s pavilion, Teyaseer is showcasing its services that support the housing construction journey from planning to handover. Through its electronic platform, beneficiaries of ADHA’s services can choose consultants and contractors, review plans and designs, and monitor construction progress. The service also provides access to accredited suppliers and comprehensive support services covering execution, inspection, and construction quality assurance.

ADHA noted that its participation in the forum offers a valuable opportunity to strengthen direct communication with Emirati families. Visitors are able to learn about the Authority’s housing programs and upcoming projects and address their inquiries directly to ADHA representatives, reinforcing transparency and enhancing the efficiency and quality of services.

The Authority further emphasised that its participation coincides with the expansion of housing support programs in 2025, as the emirate has introduced new housing and financing packages that have benefited thousands of citizens. This comes as part of ongoing efforts to promote family stability and provide modern housing that meets societal needs.

ADHA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Emirati families through innovative initiatives that enhance social cohesion and empower citizens to access suitable housing that ensures long-term stability and aligns with their aspirations for a better future.