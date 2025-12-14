UAE President receives official welcome at Presidential Palace in Nicosia

NICOSIA, 14th December, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, accompanied by the President of Cyprus His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides.

Upon arrival, His Highness was welcomed with an official reception ceremony that included the national anthems of the UAE and Cyprus and an inspection of the honour guard.

As part of the ceremony, His Highness laid a wreath at the memorial of Archbishop Makarios III, the founding President of the Republic of Cyprus.

His Highness also greeted ministers and senior Cypriot officials, while President Christodoulides welcomed the UAE delegation accompanying His Highness, which includes His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and other senior UAE officials and ministers.