UAE, Cyprus Presidents discuss strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

NICOSIA, 14th December, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, held discussions today focused on enhancing cooperation as part of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

During talks at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia – held during His Highness’ official visit to Cyprus – President Christodoulides welcomed the UAE President, expressing confidence that the visit would help advance bilateral ties across various domains, and praising His Highness’ commitment to deepening these relations.

The two sides explored opportunities to boost collaboration across key sectors, including the economy, trade, technology, renewable energy, education, culture, tourism, and other areas that support mutual development. They reaffirmed that the UAE-Cyprus Comprehensive Strategic Partnership provides a strong platform for further advancing bilateral relations.

They noted Cyprus’ forthcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union and expressed confidence that it would provide additional opportunities for dialogue and cooperation between the UAE and the European Union.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed noted the strength of the two countries’ partnership and its steady development. He highlighted the launch of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement between the UAE and the European Union as a significant step towards unlocking new opportunities for trade, investment, and economic cooperation, noting its potential to strengthen the UAE’s ties with Cyprus as both countries work more closely together within the wider EU framework.

The discussions also addressed a range of regional and international issues of shared interest, notably developments in the Middle East and the importance of fostering peace and regional stability. Both sides stressed the importance of ongoing cooperation in delivering humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, reflecting their shared commitment to alleviating the humanitarian impact of conflicts and crises.

They affirmed that the UAE and Cyprus would continue working with partners to provide further assistance to the people of Gaza through all available channels. Both leaders also emphasised the need to expand opportunities for dialogue and diplomatic solutions to resolve conflicts in the region and around the world.

The talks were attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness during the visit, as well as a number of Cypriot ministers and senior officials.

At the conclusion of his official visit, His Highness departed Cyprus.