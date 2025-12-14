GCC Secretary-General, Foreign Minister of China boost cooperation, review free trade negotiations

RIYADH, 14th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), met today in Riyadh with Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China.

According to a statement from the GCC General Secretariat, the meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between the GCC and China in areas covered by the Joint Action Plan for 2023–2027, as well as reviewing the progress of Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

Albudaiwi noted that this visit would further strengthen Gulf–Chinese relations, highlighting the support and attention these ties receive from the leadership of both sides.

He commended China’s stance on the Palestinian cause and expressed appreciation for China’s substantial efforts to promote security and stability in the region.

The statement also cited Wang Yi praising the GCC General Secretariat’s initiatives to advance the partnership between the two parties in a manner that benefits their shared interests. He acknowledged the GCC countries’ regional and international roles and their continued support for China on various issues of mutual concern.