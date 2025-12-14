5th UAE National MMA Championship ends in Al Ain with strong local performances

AL AIN, 14th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The fifth edition of the UAE National MMA Championship, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, concluded today after two days of intense competition at the sports hall of the UAE University in Al Ain.

The final day featured standout performances in the Youth A (16–17 years) and Adults (18 years and above) categories.

Youth and adult athletes delivered composed and disciplined performances, reflecting both their growing experience and the structured training programmes provided by clubs and academies.

The standard of competition highlighted the continued development of the sport and the athletes' readiness for higher-level local and international events.

Mubarak Al Menhali, Technical Director at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, “UAE National MMA Championship 5 featured a high level of competition, especially in the youth and adults categories. Athletes showed clear technical progress, with good control of their bouts and strong decision-making throughout each fight. The performances reflect the positive work being done by clubs and academies in both physical preparation and tactical understanding. Championships like this help assess athletes ahead of international events and identify those ready to compete at a higher level and support the national teams.”

Kuma Kaliev, coach at Kuma Team in Dubai, said, “Today’s results show the effort our athletes have put in over the past weeks. They entered the championship well-prepared, both physically and mentally, and were able to apply what they trained for inside the cage despite the strong competition. The level seen in the youth and adult bouts shows how seriously clubs and academies take preparing teams to compete for top positions. These championships test athletes under pressure and help us as coaches understand how each athlete performs and where they can improve before upcoming events.”

Omar Al Marzoqi, an athlete from ADMA Academy who won gold and competed in the Youth A featherweight category, said, “Competition in this edition was different. We faced athletes with high fitness levels and different styles, which made every bout a real test of our ability to adapt and keep pushing until the end. I am proud of my performance and see this championship as an important step in my career, as it clearly shows what I need to improve before moving on to higher-level competitions.”