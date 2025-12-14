SIB receives 'Client Excellence Award' from Deutsche Bank

SHARJAH, 14th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) has received the prestigious “Client Excellence Award” from Deutsche Bank in recognition of its outstanding performance in straight-through processing (STP) of payment transactions.

The bank achieved an impressive 99% success rate in euro transfers and 98% in US dollar transfers for 2024, reflecting a high level of accuracy, efficiency, and reliability in processing corporate and institutional payments without manual intervention.

Ahmed Saad, Deputy CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank, received the award during a special visit by a delegation from Deutsche Bank to SIB’s headquarters. Saeed Al Ameri, Head of Investment, Treasury, and Financial Institutions; along with several officials from both sides, were in attendance.

During the meeting, the Deutsche Bank delegation held discussions with SIB’s executive management and key teams involved in payments and settlements. The two sides explored opportunities to further enhance cooperation in straight-through processing and international payment operations, in line with global best practices.

Ahmed Saad emphasised that this achievement underscores the success of Sharjah Islamic Bank’s strategy in strengthening its technological infrastructure and continuously improving its payments ecosystem. By adopting world-class standards in straight-through processing and elevating the corporate and institutional banking experience, SIB continues to strengthen its position as a trusted financial partner locally and regionally.

He added, “We remain committed to enhancing the quality of our services and advancing our technological capabilities to ensure a smoother and more secure banking experience for our customers. This achievement reflects the bank’s role in supporting national economic growth and delivering innovative financial solutions aligned with global standards.”

The Deutsche Bank “Client Excellence Award” is considered one of the most respected recognitions in international banking. It is awarded to financial institutions that demonstrate exceptional compliance standards, accuracy in processing cross-border payments, and the ability to minimise operational errors, contributing to faster execution and enhanced confidence among clients and partners across global markets.