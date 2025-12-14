Brand Dubai launches ‘Hatta Winter 2025’ interactive guide

DUABI, 14th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, has unveiled an interactive guide highlighting the diverse activities and experiences taking place as part of the ‘Hatta Winter 2025’ initiative.

The initiative is implemented by Brand Dubai under the supervision of the Supreme Committee for the Development of Hatta in collaboration with key government partners.

The digital guide illustrates the full calendar of activities across six festivals running from December 5, 2025 to January 20, 2026, offering visitors a comprehensive overview of what Hatta has to offer during the winter season.

The festivals include Hatta Festival, organised by Brand Dubai; the Hatta Honey Festival and Hatta Agricultural Festival, organised by Dubai Municipality; Hatta Cultural Nights, organised by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; the Productive Families Festival, organised by the Community Development Authority; and the Hatta Wadi Hub Festival, organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Designed as an easy-to-use reference for visitors, the guide showcases a wide range of family-friendly events and activities reflecting Hatta’s inspiring community spirit, cultural heritage, and vibrant entertainment scene. It also provides maps to each venue, along with direct links to participating events and outlets on social media platforms, enabling visitors to access up-to-date information on schedules, products, food and beverages, souvenirs, and other offerings.

The guide is available in both Arabic and English and can be accessed at: https://dubaidestinations.ae/-/media/2025/december/14-12/hatta-winter.pdf